Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Durham Bulls (74-58) at Charlotte Knights (61-72)

RHP Ryan Weber (8-6, 2.73) vs. RHP Jordan Stephens (3-6, 4.58)

The Durham Bulls took one step closer to clinching the South Division for the second consecutive season with a 4-3 victory at the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. Tonight, the Bulls go for the series win and a playoff-clinching victory with Ryan Weber on the mound for the Bulls opposite Jordan Stephens for the Knights. Weber has a 1-1 record with a 1.69 (16.0 IP, 3 ER), along with 17 strikeouts compared to two walks over three starts against the Knights this season. Stephens has gone 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA over two starts against the Bulls.

The Bulls look to take one step closer to clinching the South Division with one win or a Norfolk Tides loss needed to clinch their 14th IL South title in 21 seasons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m.

