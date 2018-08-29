Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

August 29, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (61-71, 4th (-18.0), North) vs. Rochester Red Wings (61-73, 5th (-19.0), North)

Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Frontier Field

LHP Shawn Morimando (2-4, 6.68) vs. RHP Chase De Jong (1-3, 3.81)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons continue on the road for their final games of 2018. Buffalo is playing game three of a four-game series against the Rochester Red Wings. The Herd will end the 2018 season in Syracuse Labor Day weekend with a four-game series August 31 to September 3.

Last Game Gm 1: BUF 4, ROC 5

RHP Jacob Waguespack pitched a complete game in defeat, going six innings for the Bisons (11H, 5R/ER, 0BB, 4SO). The Bisons scored first, but a four run third inning helped propel Rochester to the win. OF Dalton Pompey was 2-2 with a walk, run scored, and 2RBI in the loss. The Herd had the bases loaded in the seventh, but failed to score.

Last Game Gm 2: BUF 4, ROC 6

INF Gunnar Heidt has a pair of doubles, one driving in a run in the third inning. C Alberto Mineo belted his first Triple-A home run in a losing effort as well. RHP Sean Reid-Foley suffered the defeat, going the first three innings (8H, 5R/ER, 3BB, 4SO).

Rochester Red Wings (8-7)

The Bisons will close out their season series with the Red Wings for their third trip to Frontier Field in 2018. The two teams were postponed April 6-8 to begin the season, while they met May 25-27 in the Flower City. Buffalo is 4-3 in Rochester this season.

Today's Starter: LHP Shawn Morimando

LHP Shawn Morimando is making his third start for the Bisons since joining the team this month. The left hander began the season with the Columbus Clippers, going 1-3, with a 7.03ERA in five starts. Morimando earned his first Bisons' victory in his last start on August 24, working five innings for the Herd (7H, 3R/ER, 1BB, 2SO).

Gunnar Heidt

INF Gunnar Heidt went 3-6 between both ends of Tuesday night's doubleheader. Heidt is hitting .309 in 16 games with the Herd. He collected a two-out RBI in the second game of the DH last night that gave the Bisons a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez collected his team-high 101st hit of the season, going 1-3 in game two on Tuesday. Tellez was activated off of the Temporary Inactive List prior to the twin bill.

Roster Moves

The Herd has made 244 total roster moves in 2018, with 73 different players appearing in a game for Buffalo as well. The team has tied their record for most players in a season during the Blue Jays affiliation, which was set in 2014, while establishing a new high for transactions in a single season. The Bisons made 239 roster moves in 2014.

Bisons' Bits

The Herd is 4-2 in doubleheader games against Rochester this season. Buffalo took two DHs in three days in May, on their way to a 6-0 start in twin bills. The Bisons hold an overall 11-11 record in their 22 DH games played this season.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (60-72) was defeated by the Baltimore Orioles for the second night in a row, 12-5. LHP Thomas Pannone suffered the loss for the Blue Jays in just 3.1IP. OF Randal Grichuk had four hits including a home run in the defeat. LHP Ryan Borucki makes the start tonight in the conclusion of the three-game series in Baltimore against RHP Alex Cobb. Toronto will enjoy an off day tomorrow before beginning a three-game series on Friday in Miami against the Marlins.

