Knights Announce Three-Year Extension with 730 the Game ESPN Charlotte

August 29, 2018 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- With the 2018 season nearing its conclusion, the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce that the team has come to an agreement with 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte on a three-year extension. Beginning with the 2019 season, 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte will continue to air all 140 Charlotte Knights games on the air live on 730 AM and online at www.ESPNCharlotte.net. The announcement was made live from BB&T Ballpark on the Gerry V Show earlier today at 3:20 PM.

"We are very pleased to extend our partnership with 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "Tamara and the entire staff at 730 The Game have been so accommodating and great to work with over the years. This has truly been a great five-year partnership and we are all looking forward to working together for another three years."

The Knights and 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte began their partnership in 2014 as the team moved from Fort Mill, SC to Uptown Charlotte. Since then, nearly 700 games have been broadcast live on the air with the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad behind the microphone. Swierad will embark on his 22nd season with the Knights in 2019 and will once again be joined in the booth for all home games by long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco, who will return for his 15th season with the team in 2019.

In addition to the game broadcasts, the Knights and 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte will partner on periodic live talk show programs originating from BB&T Ballpark, a weekly Knights segment during morning or afternoon drive talk shows, daily game recaps and previews, and a new weekly podcast. 730 The Game will also air the Triple-A All-Star Game and Triple-A National Championship Game during each year of the agreement. In all, over 500 hours of broadcast content per year will be produced through the partnership.

"Thank you to the Charlotte Knights organization for the privilege to continue the partnership of broadcasting and promotion through 2021," stated 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte Vice President, Tamara Hurney. "730 The Game ESPN Charlotte is excited for the opportunity to carry forward this great relationship. We look forward to working with Dan and the Knights' team."

The Charlotte Knights will continue their final homestand of the season tonight as they host the Durham Bulls in game two of their three-game series. Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Steve Avery will meet and greet fans at tonight's game. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:04 p.m. game from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. Tickets for the final two games are available by phone at 704-274-8282, online at www.CharlotteKnights.com, and in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.