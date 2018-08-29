Tribe Set Franchise Record for Charitable Jersey Auctions

INDIANAPOLIS - One of the prime promotions on the Indianapolis Indians schedule the past nine seasons, jersey auctions at Victory Field allow fans the opportunity to give to organizations with important causes while supporting the Tribe. In 2018, the Tribe raised a franchise record $49,304.30 on game-worn, signed jerseys with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit organizations.

"Our fans and corporate partners continue to support us in many ways, which extends to community organizations through promotions like theme night jersey auctions," said Randy Lewandowski, Indians president and general manager. "It's important we use our platform to shine a light on nonprofit partners doing important work for the residents of central Indiana. We're proud our fans have propelled us to such an impactful milestone."

Seven times this season, the Indians wore specialty jerseys customized to the theme of that day's game. Proceeds went to six different nonprofit organizations with designs ranging from super heroes like Black Panther and Wonder Woman to a Prospects Night jersey themed after the Tribe's big-league affiliate Pittsburgh Pirates.

Beneficiaries this year were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (April 21 - Black Panther), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (May 12 - Wonder Woman, August 11 - Batman and The Joker), Together We Rise (June 23 - Ant-Man), Indiana National Guard Relief Fund (July 4 - Stars & Stripes), Make-a-Wish (July 7 - Iron Man) and Shepherd Community Center (July 28 - Prospects Nights).

