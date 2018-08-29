Hernan Iribarren Moves into 3rd Place on Louisville's All-Time Hits List

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Louisville Bats designated hitter Hernan Iribarren went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park, recording his 441st and 442nd career hits in a Louisville uniform, moving into sole possession of third place on the franchise hits list since Triple-A baseball came back to Louisville in 1982.

Iribarren 's leadoff single in the second inning moved him into a three-way tie for third place with Bill Lyons and Gene Roof. Iribarren moved past the former Louisville Redbirds on the franchise hits list with a double in the sixth inning, his second straight multi-hit game and fourth in his last five starts.

Louisville Redbirds/RiverBats/Bats - All-Time Hit Leaders (Since 1982)

Player Hits Games Years with Louisville

Aaron Holbert 471 501 1995-97, 2004-06

Kevin Barker 455 460 1998-99, 2008-09

HERNAN IRIBARREN 442 480 2014-pres.

Bill Lyons 441 544 1982-88

Gene Roof 441 382 1982-85

Corky Miller 416 548 2001-04, 2009-14

Iribarren, who is in his 15th season as a professional, has been in the Cincinnati Reds organization since the 2014 season. Iribarren has appeared in 480 games for the Bats over the past 5 seasons, also appearing in 24 games with the Reds in 2016. He won the International League batting title (.327) in 2016. Iribarren has 1,505 career hits as a minor leaguer, third among active players.

