Hernan Iribarren Moves into 3rd Place on Louisville's All-Time Hits List
August 29, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Louisville Bats designated hitter Hernan Iribarren went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park, recording his 441st and 442nd career hits in a Louisville uniform, moving into sole possession of third place on the franchise hits list since Triple-A baseball came back to Louisville in 1982.
Iribarren 's leadoff single in the second inning moved him into a three-way tie for third place with Bill Lyons and Gene Roof. Iribarren moved past the former Louisville Redbirds on the franchise hits list with a double in the sixth inning, his second straight multi-hit game and fourth in his last five starts.
Louisville Redbirds/RiverBats/Bats - All-Time Hit Leaders (Since 1982)
Player Hits Games Years with Louisville
Aaron Holbert 471 501 1995-97, 2004-06
Kevin Barker 455 460 1998-99, 2008-09
HERNAN IRIBARREN 442 480 2014-pres.
Bill Lyons 441 544 1982-88
Gene Roof 441 382 1982-85
Corky Miller 416 548 2001-04, 2009-14
Iribarren, who is in his 15th season as a professional, has been in the Cincinnati Reds organization since the 2014 season. Iribarren has appeared in 480 games for the Bats over the past 5 seasons, also appearing in 24 games with the Reds in 2016. He won the International League batting title (.327) in 2016. Iribarren has 1,505 career hits as a minor leaguer, third among active players.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 29, 2018
- First-Ever Farm-To-Field Set for September 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (70-64) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (69-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- Hernan Iribarren Moves into 3rd Place on Louisville's All-Time Hits List - Louisville Bats
- Food Lion Fall Fan Fest at Harbor Park 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.