Kalk Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 4-2 Win over IceMen

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Corey Kalk scored twice while Mathieu Foget and Jonne Tammela each contributed a goal and an assist as the Orlando Solar Bears (12-9-2-0) doubled up the Jacksonville Icemen (13-10-1-0) on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Both teams played through a scoreless first period, with both Martin Ouellette and Ken Appleby each making eight saves for their respective clubs.

Jacksonville's Nikita Korostelev opened the scoring in the second period with a goal just 2:38 into the middle frame.

Orlando tied the score at 1-1 when Brady Shaw chipped the puck out of the defensive zone to Tammela, who drove up the right wing and cut to the net before depositing the puck behind Appleby at 7:39 for his third goal of the season.

The Solar Bears were then awarded a late power play, and took the lead after Foget dished the puck from the behind the goal line to the left side of the net, where Kalk banked a shot past Appleby for his third goal of the season at 19:09.

Foget added a goal of his own in the third period to extend Orlando's lead to 3-1, as he slid Rob Mann's pass from the right point inside the left post at 8:13.

Jacksonville's Dajon Mingo brought the home team back to within a goal at 14:04.

Kalk capped the scoring with his second of the evening after Kris Newbury coughed the puck up in the Icemen zone, allowing Tammela to drop a pass for Kalk, who then dangled past a defender before snapping a shot past Appleby at 17:47.

Ouellette picked up the win with 29 saves on 31 shots against for his seventh win of the season with Orlando and his 100th career pro victory; Appleby took the loss with 22 stops on 26 shots against.

NOTABLES

Foget's two-point night gives him a three-game point streak (3g-2a).

Kalk led Orlando with two shots on goal.

The Solar Bears went 1-for-5 on the power-play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. It was the third time this season that Orlando's special teams had scored with the man advantage without surrendering a power-play goal to the opposition.

The win moved Orlando up into fourth place in the ECHL's South Division.

THREE STARS

1) Corey Kalk - ORL

2) Jonne Tammela - ORL

3) Mathieu Foget - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic:

The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The team is currently offering a Buy-One-Donate-One offer to groups of 15 or more attending the Teddy Bear Toss game. For more information, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/bodo.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.