ECHL Transactions - December 13

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 13, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jared Ross, F

Tulsa:

Jordan Neamonitis, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Mason Baptista, F signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Justin Parizek, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Parizek, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Kansas City:

Delete Nick Schneider, G recalled to Stockton by Calgary

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Alex Adams, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dexter Dancs, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Delete Austin Strand, D recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Chris Carlisle, D loaned to Belleville

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D loaned to Ontario

Norfolk:

Add Mike Davis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Manitoba

Reading:

Add Travis Armstrong, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Bo Pieper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Branden Komm, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Branden Komm, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

South Carolina:

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Parker Milner, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Delete Jeff Jakaitis, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Brent Hollerud, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Brent Hollerud, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wheeling:

Delete Aaron Titcomb, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Wichita:

Add Ed Minney, G signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Austin Block, F activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on reserve

