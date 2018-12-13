ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 13, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jared Ross, F
Tulsa:
Jordan Neamonitis, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Mason Baptista, F signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Justin Parizek, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Parizek, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Kansas City:
Delete Nick Schneider, G recalled to Stockton by Calgary
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Alex Adams, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dexter Dancs, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Delete Austin Strand, D recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Chris Carlisle, D loaned to Belleville
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D loaned to Ontario
Norfolk:
Add Mike Davis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Manitoba
Reading:
Add Travis Armstrong, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Bo Pieper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Branden Komm, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Branden Komm, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
South Carolina:
Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Parker Milner, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Delete Jeff Jakaitis, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Brent Hollerud, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Brent Hollerud, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wheeling:
Delete Aaron Titcomb, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Wichita:
Add Ed Minney, G signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Austin Block, F activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on reserve
