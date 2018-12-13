Worcester Railers HC to Host Non-Profit Awareness Night on December 22

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL (@ECHL), and Railers President Michael G. Myers announced today that the Worcester Railers HC Foundation will be donating over $40,000 this holiday season to an assortment of local community organizations.

The following community organizations will receive a holiday check from the Worcester Railers HC Foundation at the Non-Profit Awareness Night when the Railers host the Reading Royals on Saturday, December 22 at 7pm.

- YOU Inc.

- Rainbow Child Development Center of Worcester

- The Boys & Girls Club of Worcester

- The Friendly House

- Nativity School of Worcester

- Veterans Inc.

- PPAL / Youth MOVE

The Railers HC Foundation has also pledged $5,000 to the 80th annual Worcester Telegram and Gazette Santa Fund and $5,000 to the Worcester Common Oval Skating Rink. In all, the Railers HC Foundation will donate over $40,000 this holiday season.

In addition, the Worcester Railers Booster Club donated $3,200 in toys to the Friendly House this holiday season.

"The Railers HC Foundation is in full force again this holiday season," said Myers."We pinpointed local organizations that we felt could use some holiday cheer this season. In addition, look forward to hosting the organizations and the families associated with them at the Railers game on December 22."

If your non-profit organization would like to receive more information on how to get involved in the Worcester Railers Non-Profit Awareness Night on December 22 please call the Railers front office at 508-365-1750.

