Komets Re-Sign Baptista

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN -- The Komets announced Thursday that forward Mason Baptista has returned to Fort Wayne for a fourth season.

Baptista, 28, set career highs last year of 18 goals, 32 assists, 50 points and +22 in 62 games with the Komets. The North York, Ontario native started this season in Germany in the DEL2 league and posted a goal and 10 points in 25 games with EHL Freiburg.

Prior to his debut in Fort Wayne during the 2015-16 season Baptista had skated ECHL stints with Quad City and Wichita. Over the last three seasons the forward has amassed 46 goals, 60 assists and 106 points in 184 ECHL games.

The Komets skate another three games in three nights this weekend starting Friday when Wichita comes to town for an 8pm faceoff. Saturday the Komets host Toledo at 7:30pm before traveling to Wheeling Sunday for a return engagement at 3:05pm after a 5-4 victory at the WesBanco Arena last Friday.

Family Four Pack, 4 for $59 Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$59 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $59 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets will feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday when the Walleye visit courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets for great gift giving and more. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011 or see details here.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action again this year with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5, and streaming on the web at Komets.com, courtesy OmniSource.

