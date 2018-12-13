Goaltender Angus Redmond Reassigned to Stingrays
December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls announced Thursday that goaltender Angus Redmond has been reassigned to the South Carolina Stingrays. The native of Langley, British Columbia has appeared in seven games this season with the ECHL's Reading Royals, posting a record of 1-3-0.
Redmond, 23, is in his second year of an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks. In 28 career ECHL games with Reading, Toledo and Utah, the 6-2, 197-pound goaltender has a 5-12-6 record.
Prior to turning pro, Redmond played collegiately at Michigan Tech University for one season during 2016-17. He suited up for 38 contests and earned a record of 22-10-5 along with a goals-against average of 1.85 and a save percentage at 0.917.
The goaltender also played four seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2012-16. During his time with Salmon Arm, Redmond totaled 132 games and amassed a record of 59-59-4.
South Carolina is back in action on Saturday night when they host Greenville for Nickelodeon Night at 7:05 p.m. The game will feature specialty Double Dare jerseys and free parking at the North Charleston Coliseum!
Tickets are on sale now! Head to the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office or ticketmaster.com to purchase. For more information, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Angus Redmond
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018
- Allen Americans to Donate January 11 Game Proceeds to Support Local Toddler Battling Leukemia - Allen Americans
- Thunder Adds Former Michigan State Netminder Minney - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Angus Redmond Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jacksonville's Homecoming Spoiled by Orlando - Jacksonville IceMen
- Worcester Railers HC to Host Non-Profit Awareness Night on December 22 - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on Utah's 3-1 loss to Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Nailers 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Kalk Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 4-2 Win over IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Saddle Mavericks with 5-1 Win to Open Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Drop First of Three at Idaho - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.