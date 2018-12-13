Goaltender Angus Redmond Reassigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls announced Thursday that goaltender Angus Redmond has been reassigned to the South Carolina Stingrays. The native of Langley, British Columbia has appeared in seven games this season with the ECHL's Reading Royals, posting a record of 1-3-0.

Redmond, 23, is in his second year of an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks. In 28 career ECHL games with Reading, Toledo and Utah, the 6-2, 197-pound goaltender has a 5-12-6 record.

Prior to turning pro, Redmond played collegiately at Michigan Tech University for one season during 2016-17. He suited up for 38 contests and earned a record of 22-10-5 along with a goals-against average of 1.85 and a save percentage at 0.917.

The goaltender also played four seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2012-16. During his time with Salmon Arm, Redmond totaled 132 games and amassed a record of 59-59-4.

South Carolina is back in action on Saturday night when they host Greenville for Nickelodeon Night at 7:05 p.m. The game will feature specialty Double Dare jerseys and free parking at the North Charleston Coliseum!

