Allen Americans to Donate January 11 Game Proceeds to Support Local Toddler Battling Leukemia

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





The Allen Americans will participate in a fundraiser during their game against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road.

Proceeds from a percentage of tickets sold will go directly to the Brooks family to help offset medical and related expenses for their three-year-old son, Wyatt, who is battling leukemia. Tickets are $18 each, and must be purchased via this link only, in order for the proceeds to benefit the Brooks family: allenamericans.com/wyatt

Last June, Wyatt developed pinprick-like marks and bruises on his body that his parents noticed after returning home from a weekend at the beach. Born with Down syndrome and combating infections, viruses, and odd rashes for several months, this raised flags, as several of the symptoms were indicative of leukemia, a potential health risk to those with Down syndrome. Wyatt was taken immediately to the emergency room where test results revealed he had cancer: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

"Ever since Wyatt was diagnosed with leukemia everything has changed. My little brother is fighting for his life every single day," said Wyatt's sister, Sophia.

+1

According to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ALL is the most common type of childhood cancer and occurs most often in children between the ages of three to five and affecting slightly more boys than girls.

In addition to leukemia, another health risk for individuals with Down syndrome is heart defects. Wyatt was born with various defects; open-heart surgery repaired two, but one was irreparable and one may require future surgery.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.