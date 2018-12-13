Thunder Adds Former Michigan State Netminder Minney

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors, and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Ed Minney.

Minney, 22, began the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts. A native of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, the 6-foot-5, 208-pound netminder has played in eight games this season, going 2-5-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Minney played three years at Michigan State University. He is a former teammate of former Thunder forward Matt DeBlouw. He signed with Michigan State after playing for the U.S. National Development Team and U-18 Team. Minney helped the U-18 team to a World Junior Championship gold medal in 2013-14.

The Thunder is out of town for the next three starting Friday in Fort Wayne against the Komets.

