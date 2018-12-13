Forward Justin Parizek Placed on Suspension
December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Forward Justin Parizek has been placed on suspension, Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.
Parizek, 26, was playing his second professional season. He has been removed from the active roster.
The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.
