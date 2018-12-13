Jacksonville's Homecoming Spoiled by Orlando

Jacksonville's return home was spoiled as Orlando broke the series tie on the season with a 4-2 win at Veterans Memorial Arena. Dajon Mingo recorded his second goal against the Solar Bears this season to bring the Icemen within one goal in the third. Just over three minutes later, Corey Kalk recorded his second on the night for Orlando to put the game away for the Bears. The teams meet up again three more times this month.

FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Orlando 4

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Orlando 0 2 2 4

Jacksonville 0 1 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Orlando 8 11 7 26

Jacksonville 8 13 10 31

PP PIMS

Orlando 1 / 5 15 min / 6 inf

Jacksonville 0 / 4 17 min / 7 inf

Pd Team Time Goal, Assist

2 JAX 2:38 Korostelev

2 ORL 7:39 Tammela (Shaw)

2 ORL 19:09 Kalk (Foget) PP

3 ORL 8:13 Foget (Mann, Schoenborn)

3 JAX 14:04 Mingo (Fortier)

3 ORL 17:47 Kalk (Tammela)

Three Stars

1. ORL - Kalk

2. ORL - Tammela

3. ORL - Foget

Ice Cubes

--Dajon Mingo has a point in all three games against the Solar Bears this season.

--Maxime Fortier is on a three-game point streak and has a point in eight of his eleven games with the Icemen.

--Jacksonville's multitude of AHL call-ups and injuries has been crippling as the team is on a five-game skid.

Next Game(s)

Friday, December 14 vs. Atlanta

Saturday, December 15 vs. Florida

