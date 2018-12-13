Jacksonville's Homecoming Spoiled by Orlando
December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville's return home was spoiled as Orlando broke the series tie on the season with a 4-2 win at Veterans Memorial Arena. Dajon Mingo recorded his second goal against the Solar Bears this season to bring the Icemen within one goal in the third. Just over three minutes later, Corey Kalk recorded his second on the night for Orlando to put the game away for the Bears. The teams meet up again three more times this month.
FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Orlando 4
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Orlando 0 2 2 4
Jacksonville 0 1 1 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Orlando 8 11 7 26
Jacksonville 8 13 10 31
PP PIMS
Orlando 1 / 5 15 min / 6 inf
Jacksonville 0 / 4 17 min / 7 inf
Pd Team Time Goal, Assist
2 JAX 2:38 Korostelev
2 ORL 7:39 Tammela (Shaw)
2 ORL 19:09 Kalk (Foget) PP
3 ORL 8:13 Foget (Mann, Schoenborn)
3 JAX 14:04 Mingo (Fortier)
3 ORL 17:47 Kalk (Tammela)
Three Stars
1. ORL - Kalk
2. ORL - Tammela
3. ORL - Foget
Ice Cubes
--Dajon Mingo has a point in all three games against the Solar Bears this season.
--Maxime Fortier is on a three-game point streak and has a point in eight of his eleven games with the Icemen.
--Jacksonville's multitude of AHL call-ups and injuries has been crippling as the team is on a five-game skid.
Next Game(s)
Friday, December 14 vs. Atlanta
Saturday, December 15 vs. Florida
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018
- Allen Americans to Donate January 11 Game Proceeds to Support Local Toddler Battling Leukemia - Allen Americans
- Thunder Adds Former Michigan State Netminder Minney - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Angus Redmond Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jacksonville's Homecoming Spoiled by Orlando - Jacksonville IceMen
- Worcester Railers HC to Host Non-Profit Awareness Night on December 22 - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on Utah's 3-1 loss to Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Nailers 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Kalk Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 4-2 Win over IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Saddle Mavericks with 5-1 Win to Open Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Drop First of Three at Idaho - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.