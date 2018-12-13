Americans Fall to Nailers 3-1

Wheeling, WV - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost to the Wheeling Nailers, by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday night at Wesbanco Arena in front of an announced crowd of 1,140.

The Americans losing streak has reached four games after the loss to Wheeling, in a rematch of the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals. After the Nailers scored in the first period, the Americans tied it in the second period on Zach Pochiro's team-leading 11th goal of the season from Dante Salituro and Spencer Asuchak.

Wheeling would respond with two more in the third period. Nick Saracino's power play goal in the third turned out to be the game winning goal for Wheeling. Kevin Spinozzi would score two minutes and fourteen seconds after Saracino to make it a 3-1 lead. The Americans pulled the goalie late in the third frame but were unable to put anymore past Nailers netminder Jordan Ruby. Wheeling outshot the Americans 36 to 27 for the game. Wheeling was 1 for 6 on the power play while Allen was 0 for 3.

With the loss the Americans fall to 6-19-0-2 on the season. The club is in the middle of a six-game road trip with three this weekend against the Reading Royals. It will be the first ever meetings between the two clubs, and the first time Allen and Reading Owner Jack Gulati, will see his teams square-off against each other.

Three Stars:

1. WHL - J. Ruby

2. WHL - N. Saracino

3. WHL - K. Spinozzi

