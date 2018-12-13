Mavs Drop First of Three at Idaho

BOISE, Idaho - The Kansas City Mavericks (14-6-1-1) dropped a 5-1 decision Wednesday night in Boise to the Idaho Steelheads (13-9-1-2).

The first period was all even late into the frame until a late goal from Robbie Payne with just 8.3 seconds left in the frame.

Joey Sides tied the game in the second, but it was all Steelheads from there as the home team ran off four-straight scores, two from Reid Petryk en route to the 5-1 final - the home team scoring two in the second and then two in the third en route to the decisive win.

The Steelheads outshot the Mavericks 33-30 in the contest and improved to 7-1-1-1 when scoring the first goal this season. The contest is the first of three this week between the clubs in Boise.

The Mavericks and Steelheads continue their three-game set when they face off Friday night in Boise.

