Steelheads Saddle Mavericks with 5-1 Win to Open Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (13-9-3) scored four-unanswered goals to finish the night with a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks (15-5-2) on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.

After controlling the pace and creating numerous opportunities in the first period, the Steelheads found the back of the net to cap off the opening frame. At 19:52, Steelheads forward Robbie Payne pitched a backhanded shot from the right circle for his first professional goal, giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead.

The Mavericks answered at 1:29 of the second period thanks to forward Joey Sides, tying the game at 1-1. However, the Steelheads pressed ahead starting at 6:05 when forward Reid Petryk snapped a shot from the left circle, taking back the lead, 2-1. After a waived off goal, the Steelheads scored again anyway at 10:41 when forward Kale Kessy was fed off the left post for a one-time shot, doubling the lead in the process at 3-1.

The Steelheads added two more goals in the third period to help close out the game. At 3:03, Petryk slotted his second goal of the night and second-straight game with a power play goal, spreading the lead to 4-1. Steelheads forward Brad McClure stashed in a rebound to cap off the evening, setting the final score to 5-1.

Steelheads goaltender Ryan Faragher (2-2-1) halted 30 of 31 shots in the win, while Mavericks netminder Nick Schneider (2-2-1) turned aside 28 of 33 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to IdahoSteelheads.com.

