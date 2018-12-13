Brent Pedersen Receives PTO from Manitoba Moose

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Brent Pedersen has been signed to a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.

Pedersen, 23, has tallied 22 points (7g-15a) in 22 games with the Solar Bears this season, good for second in team scoring. His 22 points place him seventh in the ECHL rookie scoring race, and he is second among rookie forwards with a +11. Orlando has posted a 9-5-1-0 record in games in which Pedersen has recorded a point this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to host the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets. The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to take advantage of a special Teddy Bear Toss ticket package.

Festive Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Get the perfect holiday stocking stuffer when you purchase a Festive Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, Duffy's Sports Grill, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Orlando Solar Bears Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday, December 21st! Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.