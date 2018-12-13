Brent Pedersen Receives PTO from Manitoba Moose
December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Brent Pedersen has been signed to a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.
Pedersen, 23, has tallied 22 points (7g-15a) in 22 games with the Solar Bears this season, good for second in team scoring. His 22 points place him seventh in the ECHL rookie scoring race, and he is second among rookie forwards with a +11. Orlando has posted a 9-5-1-0 record in games in which Pedersen has recorded a point this season.
