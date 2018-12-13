'Blades Shut out Swamp Rabbits to Run Point Streak to 12 Games

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Three different players scored, Jamie Phillips stopped 23 shots to earn his first shutout of the season, and the Florida Everblades earned a 3-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Joe Cox scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season for what proved to be the game-winning tally, and Shane Walsh and Derek Sheppard added scores for Florida (15-5-4-0, 34 pts.), which earned its fifth straight win and stretched its unbeaten streak to an ECHL-best 12 games.

Cox started the scoring for the 'Blades just nine minutes into the opening frame, the third straight game Florida has scored first. After forcing a turnover just outside the Greenville blue line, Cox carried the puck into the offensive zone, angled to the right circle and roofed the puck on Greenville goaltender Chris Nell.

Shane Walsh increased the 'Blades lead over the Swamp Rabbits (10-15-3-0, 23 pts.) to two with his third goal in a Florida sweater. On a rush into the zone, Walsh had his initial shot blocked in the slot. But he stayed with the play, got it back and fired it past Nell to make it 2-0 with 58 seconds left in the first.

After a scoreless second period, Sheppard gave Florida a three-goal cushion with his seventh goal of the season with less than seven minutes to play. With the 'Blades shorthanded, Sheppard carried the puck into the offensive zone down the right wing. He sliced his way through the right circle, pulled the puck to his forehand and lifted it over Nell as he crossed through the low slot to the left side of the net.

Phillips made sure that three-goal support was more than enough. Greenville made a push in the third period, but Phillips made 12 saves in the frame, his most stops in one period in the game, to preserve his second career ECHL shutout and fifth straight win.

Florida will try to stretch its winning streak to six games when it faces Greenville in the series finale on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

-

Images from this story



Derek Sheppard of the Florida Everblades readies a shot against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018

