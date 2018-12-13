ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

December 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Makowski fined, suspended

Allen's David Makowski has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #321, Allen at Wheeling, on Dec. 12.

Makowski is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized infraction for an illegal check to the head at 16:27 of the first period.

Makowski will miss Idaho's games at Reading on Dec. 14, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Chase fined

Allen's Greg Chase has been fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #321, Allen at Wheeling, on Dec. 12.

Chase was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 10:52 of the third period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Malatesta fined

Atlanta's Zach Malatesta has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #317, Atlanta at South Carolina, on Dec. 12.

Malatesta was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for head-butting under Rule #47.5 at 4:49 of overtime. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.