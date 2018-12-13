Cyclones Push Winning Streak to Five

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-5-2-1) edged out the Norfolk Admirals 2-1, on Thursday night. Defenseman Arvin Atwal and forward Jesse Schultz netted the goals for Cincinnati, who have now won five games in a row.

After the Admirals took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Manny Gialedakis, the Cyclones evened the game up midway through the second, when Atwal launched a shot from the right point that trickled in through traffic to pull Cincinnati even, 1-1.

The 1-1 stalemate held up throughout the remainder of the second period, despite numerous offensive chances from both teams, and in the third Cincinnati continued to pressure offensively and at the 13:43 mark took the lead, 2-1, when Schultz picked off a pass in the offensive zone and snapped a shot in for his fifth goal in the last five games.

Both teams continued to battle throughout the remaining six minutes, however neither side was able to light the lamp and the Cyclones held on for the 2-1 win. Cincinnati outshot Norfolk, 38-20, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 19 in the win. The Cyclones wrap up their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Wichita Thunder. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

