Everblades Shut out Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits gave up the first goal nine minutes into the action, and the Florida Everblades shut the door defensively the rest of the way. Jeremy Phillips made 23 saves, and the Everblades got the win in round one of two of this weekend series 3-0 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night. The win extended Florida's standings point streak to 12 games.

Phillips was the story of the game, weathering a third period shot storm, where Greenville pumped 12 shots on goal in the frame, including a furious rally early on. Phillips' save on Michael Pelech's breakaway chance turned the momentum the other direction, and Florida tallied.

On a power play in the third period, one of just two in the game for the Swamp Rabbits, Everblades defenseman Derek Sheppard forced a steal and went in on goal wide on the defense and scored shorthanded to extend Florida's 2-0 lead to 3-0, deflating the air out of the balloon.

Florida struck twice in the opening period thanks to first star and top scorer Joe Cox. Cox started the scoring nine minutes in with his 11th of the season by stickhandling into the offensive zone, pulling up in the high slot, and firing a pinpoint shot past goaltender Chris Nell to start the scoring.

Cox kept the play alive ten minutes later to add insurance. A broken play off of one of his passes found Shane Walsh in the slot, and after his first shot was blocked, Walsh regathered and fired home his sixth tally of the season.

Only six of the game's 60 minutes were played at a man disadvantage, and the two-hour, five minute game was played largely at even strength. The Swamp Rabbits could not get the bounces to go their way on some skipping puck in the blue paint, and the Everblades utilized their defense to shut it down the rest of the way in regulation.

