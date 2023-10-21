K-Wings Ride Broncos, Dispense Walleye in OT

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, leaned on their stable of former Western Michigan University Broncos, outstanding goaltending and a strong penalty kill unit versus Toledo (0-0-1-0), earning a 3-2 overtime win to open the 2023-24 regular season.

The K-Wings secured their first victory off the stick of WMU alum Josh Passolt (1)who slipped behind the Walleye defense and fired an unperturbed shot past goaltender John Lethemon just 44 seconds into overtime. Robert Calisti (2) and Brandon Saigeon (1) were credited with assists on the game-winner, after causing the ruckus at center ice that sprung Passolt.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) was spectacular in his first professional start and win, saving 29 of 31 (.935 SV%) Walleye shots faced.

After falling behind early, Kalamazoo knotted the score at one by way of a Michael Joyaux (1)one-timer at the 16:40 mark of the second. The WMU product's goal was set up by a slick drop pass from his former college teammate Ty Glover (1).

The K-Wings took their first lead of the season with 13:09 left in the second when forward Erik Bradford (1)cashed in from the slot. The goal was Bradford's second point of the period, as he'd recorded the secondary assist on Joyaux's tally just 3:31 earlier, and it came off a great rush created by Brad Morrison (1)andCalisti(1).

Toledo managed to retie the game at the 13:09 mark of the third with a power play goal.

But Lemieux slammed the door shut the rest of the way, keeping the game tied for the remainder of regulation. The rookie made ten stops in the final frame, including a three-saves-in-five-seconds flurry to help stave off a particularly dangerous Walleye opportunity in a key moment.

The K-Wings finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 31-27.

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

