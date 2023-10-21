Royals Face Growlers in Saturday Night Square Off

October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







St. John's, NL - The Reading Royals (0-1-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their season-opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers (1-0-0) on Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals and Growlers close out the three-game series at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, October 22.

The Royals play their first home game of the season against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th at Santander Arena. The Royals Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show outside of the arena on Penn St..

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 0-1-0 record after falling to the Growlers, 7-4, in the season opener at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland on Friday, October 20. Adam Brubacher and Ryan Chyzowski each scored two goals for the Royals. Nolan Maier suffered the loss in with 14 saves on 20 shots faced (0-1-0).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the season opener:

Milestones:

Defenseman Mason Millman played his 100th career game as a Royal

Forward Ryan Chyzowski scored his first goal as a Royal

Defenseman Adam Brubacher earned his first multi-goal game of his professional career

Scored his first goal as a Royal

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2023

Royals Face Growlers in Saturday Night Square Off - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.