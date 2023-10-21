Steelheads Score Eight Goals In Victory Over Allen

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (1-1-0-0) defeated the Allen Americans (1-1-0-0) by a final score of 8-5 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,006 fans. Idaho will face Utah at the Maverik Center next Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Grant Hebert gave Allen a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at 8:04 of the first period. With thirty seconds left in the frame Ben Zloty scored his first professional goal as Wade Murphy thread a pass to Zloty at the right dot. From there Zloty stepped into a one-timer tying the game at one. The score read 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play with the Steelheads leading in shots 18-6.

Idaho came out flying to open the second period scoring four goals in the frame with the first coming from Colton Kehler 1:38 into the frame. Ty Pelton-Byce then made it 3-1 at 7:25 of the period on with a low wrist shot through the right arm of Mark Sinclair. 1:26 later Kehler scored his second of the game on a loose puck in front of the net increasing the lead to 4-1. At 9:37 of the period Aaron Aragon cashed in on his first ECHL goal locating a rebound in the crease. Jordan-Ty Fournier would cut the deficit back down to three with a goal at 12:48. The Steelheads took a 5-2 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Each team had 13 shots on net in the period.

Liam Finlay would score twice for the Americans at the start of the period his first coming even strength 73 seconds in and then his second short-handed three minutes in. With Idaho leading 5-4 in the a handful of minutes into the third period they went on their fourth power-play of the game at 7:35. 17 seconds later Mark Rassell in front of the net would grab his first goal as a Steelhead making it 6-4. Former Steelhead Colby McAuley would score a power-play goal of his own at 8:23 pulling the game back within one. Down by two the Americans pulled their goalie late in the period but Keaton Mastrodonato would bury into an empty net with 23 seconds left. Just when you thought the scoring was over Jack Becker from the high slot would fire a low wrist shot into the back of the net from the high slot handing Idaho a 8-5 victory.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Colton Kehler (2-1-3)

2) Keaton Mastrodonato (1-3-4)

3) Wade Murphy (0-2-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Allen 43-28.

- Idaho is 29-17-5 all-time vs. Allen and 18-7-3 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Steelheads play the Americans nine more times this year (6 home, 3 away).

- Six players recorded multi-point games : Keaton Mastrodonato (1-3-4), Colton Kehler (2-1-3), Ben Zloty (1-2-3), Mark Rassell (1-2-3), Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2), and Wade Murphy (0-2-2).

- Aaron Aragon scored his first ECHL goal while Ben Zloty and Keaton Mastrodonato scored their first professional goals.

- Keaton Mastrodonato led all skaters with eight shots on goal.

