Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals (7:05pm)

October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (0-0-0-0) vs. Norfolk Admirals (0-0-0-1)

October 21, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #1 |

Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

Referees: Austin O'Rourke (10)

Linesmen: Blake Butler (64), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ADMIRALS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 4, 2023 - Greenville 5 at Norfolk 1

Next Meeting:

N/A

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (3-0-0-0)

All-Time Record:

(30-26-8)

QUICK BITS

BOUNCE BACK:

The Swamp Rabbits bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to a 6-3 win during their preseason game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Gladiators took a two-goal lead late in the first period with back-to-back shorthanded goals but soon found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard as Greenville netted four in the second period. Jake Smith claimed the first goal for the Swamp Rabbits at 4:46, followed by Nick Prkusic just over a minute later at 5:42, Brett Kemp at 7:45, and Ethan Somoza at 15:37. Somoza and Smith each tallied another goal in the third period to secure the 6-3 win.

RACK 'EM UP:

Six different Swamp Rabbits recorded a multi-point game in the preseason matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators. Brett Kemp led the team in points with three, as he tallied one goal and two assists. Jake Smith and Ethan Somoza netted two goals each, while Tanner Eberle, LA Grissom, and Josh McKechney all recorded two assists.

NASTY NETMINDERS:

Goalies Jacob Ingham and Luke Richardson showed off their skills in the net during the Swamp Rabbits' first preseason game last Sunday. Ingham saved 20/22 shots from the Atlanta Gladiators during the first two periods, while Richardson saved 10/11 during the third. In the two 2022-23 regular season games he played, Richardson saved 62/65 shots and had a save percentage of 0.952. During the Swamp Rabbits' 5-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on April 8 of this year, he saved 26/28 shots. One week later, he was the second star in the matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays, saving 33/34 shots in Greenville's dominant 7-1 win.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The Swamp Rabbits will face the Savannah Ghost Pirates on home ice on Friday, Oct. 27. The Ghost Pirates split their preseason series against the Jacksonville Icemen, losing 3-2 in a shootout in Game One on Oct. 13 and winning 4-2 in Game Two on Oct. 14. Vincent Marleau and Simon Pinard are their current point leaders with two points each.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.