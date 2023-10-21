Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Worcester, 5-2

WORCESTER - Ryan Smith and Patrick Grasso scored in a 5-2 loss to the Worcester Railers on the road from DCU Center on Saturday night.

The Railers scored three goals in the first 8:21 of the game to take a 3-0 lead. Quinn Ryan took a breakaway pass and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan over the left shoulder to open the scoring. The lone assist was given to Jake Pivonka.

Ashton Calder added to the lead at 3:34 and Christian Krygier tallied his first at 8:21 of the opening frame for the three-goal lead.

Ryan Smith put Adirondack on the board at 17:08 of the first period. Smith skated down the right side and beat goaltender Henrik Tikkanen through the legs to pull the Thunder back within two. The goal was unassisted, and Adirondack trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Adirondack pulled within one as Patrick Grasso cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway chance. Matt Stief blocked a shot on the penalty kill and sprung Grasso on a breakaway. The captain beat Henrik Tikkanen on the left side for his first of the year at 13:39 of the second. The Thunder trailed 3-2 after two periods and led in shots 21-20.

Worcester added two empty-net goals in the third period for the 5-2 victory. Tyler Brennan stopped 24 of 28 shots in the loss while Henrik Tikkanen denied 32 of 34 in the win.

