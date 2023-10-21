Comeback Falls Short on Opening Night
October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
West Valley City, UTAH - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-3 on Friday night at the Maverik Center.
Nathan Burke kicked off the scoring 5:45 into the action, following up on a tertiary rebound to put Utah up 5:45 into the action. Kyle Betts opened up his scoring account 1:37 later, snapping home his own rebound past Gage Alexander. Karl Boudrias opened the Oilers scoring, cranking home a power-play goal just 26 seconds after - ending the period 2-1 in Utah's favor.
Brandon Cutler picked up his scoring streak in 2023-24, ripping a snapshot into the top shelf 1:24 into the middle frame for the lone second-period goal to put Utah up 3-1.
Kyle Mayhew opened up the final frame with a pin-point, 18-inch snapper 6:18 into the final frame. Dante Sheriff added the Oilers' second power-play marker of the game 1:44 past the mid-way mark of the final frame, shoving home a Boudrias' chance. Michael Farren forced a turnover with 1:52 remaining, manifesting a one-goal game into the final stretch. Keoni Texeira closed the score 5-3 with 11 seconds remaining.
The Oilers look to continue their preseason form on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah as they take on the Grizzlies in the regular season opener. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT. Tulsa's home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2023
- Comeback Falls Short on Opening Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans' Comeback Falls Short - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Win 5-3 on Opening Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Score Eight Goals In Victory Over Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Defeat Komets 3-1 in First Win of Season - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Ride Broncos, Dispense Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rabbits Sink Admirals with Late Goal for Opening Night Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Dispatch Thunder 5-2 on Opening Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Admirals Fall to Greenville to Wrap Up Opening Road Trip - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Open with 4-1 Win in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Drops First Road Game of the Season at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Grab First Point in Overtime Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- A Great Start to the Season for Our Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tim Doherty Dishes Out Four Assists in Home Opener Loss - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Worcester, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Chyzowksi Nets Lone Goal in Royals' Loss to Growlers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Roll Royals 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - October 21 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Anthony Repaci as Sixth Captain in Franchise History - Worcester Railers HC
- Wichita Continues Opening Weekend Set at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Jacob Murray Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Opening Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Face Growlers in Saturday Night Square Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.