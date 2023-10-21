Comeback Falls Short on Opening Night

West Valley City, UTAH - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-3 on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Nathan Burke kicked off the scoring 5:45 into the action, following up on a tertiary rebound to put Utah up 5:45 into the action. Kyle Betts opened up his scoring account 1:37 later, snapping home his own rebound past Gage Alexander. Karl Boudrias opened the Oilers scoring, cranking home a power-play goal just 26 seconds after - ending the period 2-1 in Utah's favor.

Brandon Cutler picked up his scoring streak in 2023-24, ripping a snapshot into the top shelf 1:24 into the middle frame for the lone second-period goal to put Utah up 3-1.

Kyle Mayhew opened up the final frame with a pin-point, 18-inch snapper 6:18 into the final frame. Dante Sheriff added the Oilers' second power-play marker of the game 1:44 past the mid-way mark of the final frame, shoving home a Boudrias' chance. Michael Farren forced a turnover with 1:52 remaining, manifesting a one-goal game into the final stretch. Keoni Texeira closed the score 5-3 with 11 seconds remaining.

The Oilers look to continue their preseason form on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah as they take on the Grizzlies in the regular season opener. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT. Tulsa's home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones.

