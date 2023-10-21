Defenseman Jacob Murray Recalled by Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Jacob Murray has been re-called from his loan assignment by the Texas Stars.

Murray, 21, made his Steelheads debut last night recording two penalty minutes in a 5-2 loss vs. Allen. The 6-foot-3, 200lb defender made his ECHL debut with the Cyclones on Apr. 14 at Kansas City and played two regular season games and nine games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mississauga, ON native played parts of five seasons in the OHL from 2018-23 accumulating 100 points (14G, 86A) in 257 career games. He spent time with the Kingston Frontenacs in each season and served as an Assistant Captain for four years from 2019-23. He was traded to the Guelph Storm after playing four games last season with the Frontenacs and finished the year with the Storm as an Assistant Captain playing 64 games totaling 38 points (4G, 34A).

The Steelheads face the Allen Americans at the Idaho Central Arena tonight at 7:10 p.m.

