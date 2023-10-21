Admirals Fall to Greenville to Wrap Up Opening Road Trip

GREENVILLE, SC - The Norfolk Admirals took on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. After surrendering two quick goals, the Admirals stormed back to tie the game at two. But in the third period, the Swamp Rabbits tallied a power-play goal and pulled out a 3-2 win.

The Admirals got a point in last night's season opener against Savannah. They fell in a shootout, 3-2, after scoring two goals in the final moments to send the game to overtime. Tonight, the Swamp Rabbits scored two goals in the first period (Josh McKechney and Brett Kemp) to give them a 2-0 lead. 24 seconds after Kemp's goal, Blake Murray scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-1.

Domenick Fensore had two critical assists in last night's game against Savannah. Tonight, he scored his first professional goal at the 2:04 mark of the second period to tie the game at two. The Admirals outshot the Swamp Rabbits in the second period, 8-5.

In the third period, the Admirals committed some costly penalties and Jake Smith converted on the power play to give Greenville the 3-2 lead. The score would stay that way and the Swamp Rabbits secured their first win of the season.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

3. Ryan Bednard (29 saves on 31 shots)

2. Jake Smith (GWG in the third period)

1. Brett Kemp (1 goal, 2 assists, 7 shots on goal)

What's Next

The Admirals return to Norfolk and play their first home game next Wednesday (October 25) when they square off against the Worcester Railers.

Wednesday, October 25

Worcester Railers @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EDT

