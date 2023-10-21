Thunder Drops First Road Game of the Season at Kansas City

Kansas City Mavericks' Ryan Jones battles Wichita Thunder's Dillon Boucher

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita traveled to Kansas City for its first road game of the season, losing 4-2 to the Mavericks on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Jason Pineo and Bradley Marek each scored to provide the Thunder offense. Trevor Gorsuch stopped 35 shots in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first period, Nolan Walker broke the deadlock at 13:20 of the second. Michal Stinil's clearing attempt redirected off a shinpad in the corner, went right to the front of the net and Walker put home a backhand for his first of the season.

In the third, Kyle Jackson gave the Mavericks a 2-0 advantage after the Thunder failed to clear the puck out of the zone. He fired a one-timer from the high slot for his first of the season.

Pineo cut the lead back to one at 2:24. Jake Wahlin made a nice play near the left boards, fed a pass to Dominic Dockery. He found Pineo through the slot to make it 2-1.

Tyler Enns recaptured a two-goal lead at 13:26 as he put home a rebound during a net-mouth scramble to make it 3-1.

Wichita was awarded a late power play and got within one as Marek fired a wrist shot from the right circle past Dillon Kelley to make it 3-2.

Gorsuch was pulled with 1:30 left, but Walker tallied his second of the night to make it 4-2.

Marek has three goals in his first two pro games. Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts and Dockery added assists, giving them helpers in back-to-back outings.

The Thunder returns to Cable Dahmer Arena to close a three-game mini-series against Kansas City on Tuesday night.

