ECHL Announces Fine

October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #3, Fort Wayne at Indy, on Oct. 20.

Szydlowski is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of receiving a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 5:16 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.