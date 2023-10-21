Worcester Railers HC Announce Anthony Repaci as Sixth Captain in Franchise History

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman have announced that Anthony Repaci has been named the sixth captain in Worcester Railers history.

Repaci replaces Bobby Butler, who served as captain of the Railers for the 2022-23 season. Former Railers captains include Ashton Rome, Mike Cornell, Barry Almeida, Lavallee-Smotherman, and Butler.

Anthony Repaci is joined by Blade Jenkins and Jake Schultz as the alternate captains this season. Both Schultz & Jenkins have served in leadership roles prior. Schultz was most recently the captain for the Binghamton Black Bears of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, while Jenkins was an alternate captain for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League in his final season with the team in 2019-20.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

