ECHL Transactions - October 21

October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 21, 2023:

Greenville:

Add Lordanthony Grissom, F activated from reserve

Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Aaron Aragon, F activated from reserve

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Murray, D recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Maine:

Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Lincoln Erne, D signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Mark Zhukov, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.