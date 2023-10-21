ECHL Transactions - October 21
October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 21, 2023:
Greenville:
Add Lordanthony Grissom, F activated from reserve
Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Aaron Aragon, F activated from reserve
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Murray, D recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Maine:
Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Lincoln Erne, D signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Mark Zhukov, F activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
