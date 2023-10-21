Americans' Comeback Falls Short

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators dropped a 8-5 decision on Saturday night in front of 5006 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Americans scored the opening goal of the game on Saturday night as Grant Hebert took a pass from Brandon Yeamans and slid one past Steelheads goalie Dylan Wells to put the Americans up 1-0 at the 8:04 mark of the first period. That lead would hold until the final 30 seconds of the period when Idaho tied the game when Wade Murphy found Ben Zloty for his first of the year. The period ended tied at 1-1.

Idaho dominated the second period outscoring the Americans 4-1, and outshooting Allen 31-17 through forty minutes of play. Liam Finlay scored his first of the night for the only Americans goal in the second period. Idaho led 5-2 after two periods of play.

The Americans fought back in the third period to cut the lead to one goal on two occasions. Allen trailed 6-5 in the final minute of play before Idaho scored an empty-net goal and then added another with 0.9 seconds left in regulation. Idaho held on for the win and the Americans dropped to 1-1-0 on the season.

The Americans scored three shorthanded goals in the two-game series. The Americans return home next weekend to face Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

