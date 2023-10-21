Fuel Defeat Komets 3-1 in First Win of Season

October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel's Christopher Cameron and Fort Wayne Komets' Xavier Cormier on the ice

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel's Christopher Cameron and Fort Wayne Komets' Xavier Cormier on the ice(Indy Fuel)

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel headed to Fort Wayne for their second game of the season and first on the road. Despite being outshot by the Komets for the second night in the row, it was the Fuel who pulled away with a 3-1 win to even the weekend series.

1ST PERIOD

The first period picked up where last night left off with a lot of early shots and both teams getting a little feisty with each other.

Unlike last night, it was Indy who struck first with a goal by Jon Martin, who was the Fuel's lone goal scorer last night. Assisted by Cam Hillis and Andrew Bellant, they took a 1-0 lead about halfway through the period.

At 17:05, Fort Wayne's Cameron Wright was called for holding in the game's first penalty. While the Fuel had a few good shots on the power play, the Komets were able to kill off the penalty.

The period ended after another minute of play, with the Komets outshooting Indy 10-7.

2ND PERIOD

Just 26 seconds into the frame, Indy's Santino Centorame took a high sticking penalty that led to Fort Wayne's first power play of the game. That didn't last long as Andrew Perrott and the newly named alternate captain for Fort Wayne, Matt Wedman both took five minute penalties for fighting.

The Fuel were able to kill off the remainder of the high sticking call but not without more extracurricular activity between these two teams.

At 5:47 Xavier Bernard was called for high sticking which led to a power play goal for the Fuel by Matus Spodniak, his first of the season, for a 2-0 lead. Indiana native, Sam Ruffin earned his first professional point with an assist on that goal along with the help of Kyle Maksimovich.

Indy began to gain momentum and matched Fort Wayne in shots before Ryan Gagnier netted the Fuel's third goal of the night in his first professional game to make it 3-0. Ross MacDougall and Luc Brown collected assists on that goal.

Fort Wayne took the next penalty which was an interference call on Connor Corcoran, giving the Fuel another power play opportunity. Chase Lang and Fort Wayne's Nolan Volcan got into a scuffle along the boards that resulted in offsetting roughing penalties but the Fuel remained on the power play.

At 19:33, Andrew Perrott and Jack Gorniak were both called for roughing and added to the penalty tally before the period ended. At the end of the second frame, the Fuel were leading in shots 20-19 while being up 3-0.

3RD PERIOD

All of the penalties were killed off in the third before an uncalled hit earned some booing and cheering from the crowd that seemed to fire up both sides yet again.

Chris Cameron took his first penalty of the season at 9:06 with a roughing call after another scuffle between these two rival teams but the Fuel were able to kill it off and keep the shutout lead.

At 14:39, Cam Hillis took a delay of game penalty that Fort Wayne paired with pulling the goaltender to have a 6-on-4 advantage that resulted in a goal by Alexis D'Aoust for the Komets to break the shutout.

Fort Wayne kept the pressure on and had a few more good chances while Indy could not use the empty net to their advantage, but the score remained the same as time expired and the Fuel claimed their first win of the season, 3-1 over the Komets.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on October 28, 2023 for Pucks and Paws/Halloween Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.