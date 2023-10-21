Wichita Continues Opening Weekend Set at Kansas City

Wichita Thunder forward Jake Wahlin takes a shot against the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, hits the road tonight at 7:05 p.m. for the first time this season to face the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tonight is the second of a three-game mini-series between the two teams. The Mavericks claimed a 6-3 win last night to open the season.

Wichita and Kansas City play the second of 15 meetings between the longtime rivals and the first of two-straight games at Cable Dahmer Arena. After tonight, the Thunder will return to Independence this coming Tuesday.

Bradley Marek had a solid debut in his first professional game last night. The rookie forward out of Ferris State tallied his first goal as a pro and his first multi-goal game of his career. Both of his tallies came in the first period to help Wichita take a 2-1 lead.

Brayden Watts picked up where he left off last season, collecting two helpers last night. The fourth-year forward had 63 points (23g, 40a) in 50 games last year. He had a 23-point increase from year two to year three in two less games. He needs five assists to reach 100 for his career.

Jay Dickman recorded an assist in last night's loss. Last season, he finished with a career-high 61 points (26g, 35a) in 67 games. The veteran forward has 173 points (68g, 105a) in 221 games in the ECHL. He has points in his last four games dating back to last season.

Peter Bates tallied a late goal last night to close the scoring. The third-year forward had 22 goals last season for the Thunder. Dating back to last season, he has goals in four out of his last five contests. In 82 ECHL games, he has 46 points (26g, 20a).

Special teams had a pretty big impact in last night's outcome. Wichita scored on its only power play, but was called for six minor penalties. The Thunder killed off the first four opportunities for the Mavericks, but gave up two power play goals on the night.

