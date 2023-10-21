Rabbits Sink Admirals with Late Goal for Opening Night Win
October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jake Smith's third period power-play goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Opening Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville wasted little time welcoming the fans back to the arena, as Josh McKechney netted the first goal of the 2023-24 campaign just 6:19 into the opening period. The Rabbits continued the hot start, as Brett Kemp netted his first of the season at 10:01 for the 2-0 lead. The celebration was short-lived, as Blake Murray scored a power-play goal for Norfolk at 10:25, just six seconds into the man-advantage.
After the intermission, Admirals added a second goal, a Domenick Fensore snipe at 2:04, to level the game at 2-2 and swing momentum Norfolk's way for a majority of the period. After trailing 16-14 in shots after the first, the Admirals outshot the Rabbits 8-5 in the second.
In the third, the Swamp Rabbits ramped up the pressure, shooting nine times and capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power-play, as Jake Smith scored his first as a Rabbit, a one-timer from the circle, for the 3-2 advantage. Greenville's goaltender made a number of late period saves to prevent the Admirals from finding the tying goal, en route to his first victory of the season
Three Stars -
1. Brett Kemp (GVL)
2. Jake Smith (GVL)
3. Ryan Bednard (GVL)
W: Bednard
L: Perets
The Swamp Rabbits improve to 1-0-0-0 on the fresh-faced season, while the Admirals fall to 0-1-0-1.
Greenville remains on home ice on Friday, October 27 as it welcomes the the Savannah Ghost Pirates to Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. for First Responders Night.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
