Growlers Roll Royals 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back wins to open the season with a 4-1 victory over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Both teams came out of the gate playing a tighter game than last night as a low event first period kept it at 0-0 after 20 minutes.

The Growlers' offence once again came to life in the middle frame as Grant Cruikshank, Neil Shea and Brock Caufield chipped in a trio of goals to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead going into the third period.

Ryan Chyzowski got one back for Reading on a breakaway four minutes into the third to cut it to 3-1 Newfoundland.

Shea provided some insurance as he made it a pair with an empty net finish to secure a 4-1 Newfoundland win.

Quick Hits

Grant Cruikshank and Brock Caufield both have two game goal streaks

Vyacheslav Peksa picked up his first ECHL win

These two finish up the series on Sunday afternoon

Three Stars:

1. NFL - N. Shea

2. NFL - B. Caufield

3. NFL - T. Singleton

Sunday, October 22

Janeway Jamarama

Puck Drops: 4:00 PM NDT

