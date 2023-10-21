Growlers Roll Royals 4-1
October 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back wins to open the season with a 4-1 victory over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Both teams came out of the gate playing a tighter game than last night as a low event first period kept it at 0-0 after 20 minutes.
The Growlers' offence once again came to life in the middle frame as Grant Cruikshank, Neil Shea and Brock Caufield chipped in a trio of goals to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead going into the third period.
Ryan Chyzowski got one back for Reading on a breakaway four minutes into the third to cut it to 3-1 Newfoundland.
Shea provided some insurance as he made it a pair with an empty net finish to secure a 4-1 Newfoundland win.
Quick Hits
Grant Cruikshank and Brock Caufield both have two game goal streaks
Vyacheslav Peksa picked up his first ECHL win
These two finish up the series on Sunday afternoon
Three Stars:
1. NFL - N. Shea
2. NFL - B. Caufield
3. NFL - T. Singleton
Sunday, October 22
Janeway Jamarama
Puck Drops: 4:00 PM NDT
