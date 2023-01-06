K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Can't Net Equalizer Friday

January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, fought hard from behind for much of the game against the Toledo Walleye (13-12-4-1) on Friday night, erasing an early two-goal deficit but ultimately falling, 4-3, at the Huntington Center.

The Walleye built the early lead with goals at the 7:15 mark and 12:01 mark of the first period. But the K-Wings weren't going to go down without a fight.

In his first game with Kalamazoo, Brennan Blaszczak (1) netted his first career ECHL goal at the 17:33 mark to get the K-Wings on the board. Blaszczak forced a turnover in the offensive zone and fired in a shot from the top of the left circle.

At the 4:35 mark of the second period, Coale Norris (4) lit the lamp to tie the game, 2-2. Once again the goal came on a laser from the left circle, as Brandon Saigeon (16) gave Norris a nifty drop pass on the far side. Justin Murray (10) notched the secondary assist.

Toledo regained the lead with a goal at the 8:01 mark and scored what would ultimately be the game-winner at the 16:38 mark of the second.

Trailing by two with time winding down and skating four aside, Kalamazoo pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker. Carson Focht (2) then drew the K-Wings to within one with a snapper from the inside the circles at the 17:46 mark. Matheson Iacopelli (3) sent the puck to Chad Nychuk (14) at the blue line, and Nychuk forwarded it to Focht driving down into the slot for the score.

Kalamazoo emptied the net again late but couldn't net the equalizer. Evan Cormier (5-11-2-0) faced 37 shots and made 33 saves in the loss. The K-Wings penalty kill was 2-2 in the game and is now 11-12 in the last four contests.

The K-Wings continue the road trip Sunday at Wheeling (15-14-1-0) at 4:10 p.m. EST at Wesbanco Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.