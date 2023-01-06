K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Can't Net Equalizer Friday
January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, fought hard from behind for much of the game against the Toledo Walleye (13-12-4-1) on Friday night, erasing an early two-goal deficit but ultimately falling, 4-3, at the Huntington Center.
The Walleye built the early lead with goals at the 7:15 mark and 12:01 mark of the first period. But the K-Wings weren't going to go down without a fight.
In his first game with Kalamazoo, Brennan Blaszczak (1) netted his first career ECHL goal at the 17:33 mark to get the K-Wings on the board. Blaszczak forced a turnover in the offensive zone and fired in a shot from the top of the left circle.
At the 4:35 mark of the second period, Coale Norris (4) lit the lamp to tie the game, 2-2. Once again the goal came on a laser from the left circle, as Brandon Saigeon (16) gave Norris a nifty drop pass on the far side. Justin Murray (10) notched the secondary assist.
Toledo regained the lead with a goal at the 8:01 mark and scored what would ultimately be the game-winner at the 16:38 mark of the second.
Trailing by two with time winding down and skating four aside, Kalamazoo pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker. Carson Focht (2) then drew the K-Wings to within one with a snapper from the inside the circles at the 17:46 mark. Matheson Iacopelli (3) sent the puck to Chad Nychuk (14) at the blue line, and Nychuk forwarded it to Focht driving down into the slot for the score.
Kalamazoo emptied the net again late but couldn't net the equalizer. Evan Cormier (5-11-2-0) faced 37 shots and made 33 saves in the loss. The K-Wings penalty kill was 2-2 in the game and is now 11-12 in the last four contests.
The K-Wings continue the road trip Sunday at Wheeling (15-14-1-0) at 4:10 p.m. EST at Wesbanco Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2023
- K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Can't Net Equalizer Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Drop OT Game to Royals, 5-4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Heard Notches 300th Pro Point in Home Victory Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Mariners Win OT Thriller in Front of Sellout Crowd - Maine Mariners
- Indy's Power Play Scores Twice, Iowa Falls, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads' Win Streak Snapped at Twelve Games in 4-1 Loss at Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Stevenson Shuts Out Gladiators in 4-0 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Top Jacksonville 5-2 for Second Win of Florida Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Defeat Their Canadian Rival 5-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Johnson Makes 41 Saves as Everblades Chomp Solar Bears 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Lose out to Lions 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Strong Start Sparks Nailers in 4-2 Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Hop Past Lizard Kings Friday 5-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rabbits Top Jacksonville 5-2 for Second Win of Florida Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Fun in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- U.S. Air Force Band, Full Spectrum, to Perform at Military Appreciation Night on January 14 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Rapid City, January 6, 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Lizard Kings, January 6, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wichita, Idaho Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 6 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Canadian Rivalry Takes Mary Browns Centre by Storm - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Look for Two-Game Sweep of KC - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Go to Orlando to Start Home-And-Home Set - Florida Everblades
- Alex Fortin & Kevin O'Neil Returned from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Railers in Divisional Clash - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Can't Net Equalizer Friday
- K-Wings Add Forwards Brennan Blaszczak & Logan Nelson
- Forward Tyler Irvine Recalled by Cleveland Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Neck and Neck Heading into New Year, Rainbow Ice Less Than Two Weeks Out
- K-Wings Stand Up to Growlers on NYE, Come Up Just Short