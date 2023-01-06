Canadian Rivalry Takes Mary Browns Centre by Storm

January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions - Growlers rivalry continues tonight at Mary Browns Center in St. John's, Newfoundland as the teams begin a three-games-in-three-days series. The animosity between the ECHL's only two Canadian teams started last year as the clubs squared off against one another 14 times during the 2021-22 regular season and a seventh and deciding game was needed in their first-round playoff match-up. We're looking forward to an exciting sequence of games as head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be out to put a stop to the Lions' three-game losing streak and will also want to exact revenge for the two defeats the Growlers handed Trois-Rivières earlier this season.

Players to watch

The Lions' Riley McKay is the kind of player who ratchets up his game when the stakes are high: The forward is sure to be one to watch tonight against the Growlers. He's collected a goal and an assist in his last four games.

The Growlers' Orin Centazzo is enjoying an excellent season, amassing 27 points in 17 games. The forward has six goals and two assists in his last four games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.