Americans Look for Two-Game Sweep of KC

January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look for a two-game sweep of the Mavericks tonight when they play the second game of a two-game series. The Americans beat Kansas City on Tuesday night 4-3 in overtime on Hank Crone's 15th goal of the season. Following tonight's game, the Americans will head to Tulsa for a Saturday night game against the Tulsa Oilers. The team will be back at CUTX Event Center on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm for the next CW 33 telecast. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!
OT Thriller: The Americans won the opening game of a three-game road trip on Tuesday night, beating the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 in overtime. The Americans scored two unanswered goals in the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Allen goals in the first period scored by Aidan Brown (11), and Colton Hargrove (6). Kansas City tied the game in the second frame with the only goal of the period. Colton Hargrove (7) netted his second of the game in the third period to give the Americans their second lead of the night, however KC answered with 7:25 left in regulation to tie the score and send the game to overtime. The Americans capitalized on a Kansas City mistake as Hank Crone took a pass from Chad Butcher beating Shane Starrett to give the Americans the 4-3 overtime victory.
Moving into the Top Five: Hank Crone, coming off a three-point game on Tuesday night in Kansas City, moved into the top-five in the league in scoring tied at number four with 36 points. Crone has eight points in his last five games.
Combs Top 3: Americans forward Jack Combs is tied for third overall in the ECHL in goals scored with 17. Combs has four goals in his last five games.
Finlay on the trip: Americans forward Liam Finlay, who has not played in a game since December 22nd is on the three-game road trip with the team. The Americans ECHL All Star representative has 24 points in 21 games this season.
Number Two Rookie: Americans Rookie forward Hank Crone is second overall in Rookie Points with 36. Through 28 games this season, he has 15 goals and 21 assists. He trails Greenville's Alex Ierullo by two points.
Mando to Belleville: The Ottawa Senators have recalled goalie Kevin Mandolese from Allen and assigned him to Belleville (AHL). In a separate move, Ottawa assigned defenseman Xavier Bernard to the Americans from Belleville. In 16 games with Belleville this season, Bernard had one point (0 goals and 1 assist).
Comparing Allen and KC
Allen Americans:
Home: 4-7-1-0
Away: 6-10-0-0
Overall: 10-17-1-0
Last 10: 5-5-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (17) Jack Combs
Assists: (21) Hank Crone
Points: (36) Hank Crone
+/-: (+6) Chad Butcher
PIM: (61) Mikael Robidoux
Kansas City Mavericks:
Home: 10-1-4-0
Away: 3-10-0-0
Overall: 13-11-4-0
Last 10: 5-3-2-0
Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:
Goals: (16) Jeremy McKenna
Assists: (15) Jeremy McKenna and Pascal Laberge
Points: (31) Jeremy McKenna
+/-: (+7) Theo Calvas
PIM: (39) Marc McNulty
