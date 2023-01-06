U.S. Air Force Band, Full Spectrum, to Perform at Military Appreciation Night on January 14

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, an ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the U.S. Air Force band, Full Spectrum, will perform live at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on January 14, 2023, as part of the team's Military Appreciation Night.

The band will perform prior to the game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, beginning at 6:00 p.m. when doors open to the public. Full Spectrum will also perform the national anthem prior to the puck drop and will perform during both intermissions.

Full Spectrum is an eight-piece, electrifying, and high-energy rock band out of the USAF Heritage of America Band, stationed at Langley AFB, VA. This dynamic group of active-duty musicians is assembled from areas throughout the U.S. and consists of two vocalists, keyboard, two guitars, bass, and drums. The group presents a variety of music, including hip-hop, rock, country and current pop hits, reaching generations of all ages.

The Swamp Rabbits host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Military Appreciation Night presented by Budweiser on January 14, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets for the game can be purchsed at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

