Blades Go to Orlando to Start Home-And-Home Set

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades play their first road game of 2023 at Amway Center against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. to start a home-and-home series against their in-state rivals.

Florida played Orlando five times in December and won four of those games, including the only game at Amway Centre on December 29. Throughout the season, the Everblades are 4-2-1-0 against the Solar Bears this season.

Florida is coming off a tight 3-2 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, while Orlando edged out the South Carolina Stingrays 3-2 in overtime the same night.

Orlando is nine points behind Florida in the standings right now, who currently occupy the final playoff spot in the South Division. The Solar Bears have not reached the postseason since 2019, the longest drought in the South Division.

