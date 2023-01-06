Johnson Makes 41 Saves as Everblades Chomp Solar Bears 5-2
January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three first-period goals in in a span of one minute and 18 seconds and a season-high 41-save performance by ECHL All-Star Cam Johnson was all the Florida Everblades needed to claim a fourth-straight victory over the Orlando Solar Bears, taking a 5-2 decision Friday evening at Amway Center to send 8,102 Solar Bears fans home disappointed.
Despite Orlando's Brayden Guy opening the scoring just under five minutes after the opening draw, Florida took a 3-1 advantage into the first intermission. Former Solar Bear James McEwan and Cole Moberg potted goals 24 seconds apart, while Levko Koper made it three first-period goals in 78 seconds to stake the visiting Everblades to a two-goal lead after 20 minutes.
Blake Winiecki extended the Blades lead to 4-1 midway through the second period before Orlando's Ross Olsson netted an early third-period goal that trimmed the Florida lead to 4-2.
Xavier Cormier added an empty-net goal to close out the scoring, with Johnson picking up a goalie assist. Cormier (1 G, 1 A) and Nathan Staios (2 A) both had two-point performances for Florida.
With a season-high 41 saves, Johnson was a winner once again in goal for the Everblades, improving to 14-4-3-1, while extending his record to 5-0-3-1 in his last nine decisions away from Hertz Arena.
Both teams will faceoff once again at Hertz Arena on Saturday, January 7, with the puck slated to drop on First Responders Night at 7:00 p.m.
BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
4:55 Orlando B. Guy 7 (M. Cajkovic, M. Foget)
17:12 Florida J. McEwan 3 (X. Cormier)
17:36 Florida C. Moberg 2 (C. Darcy)
18:30 Florida L. Koper 4 (N. Staios, J. Smith)
2nd Period
10:16 Florida B. Winiecki 7 (N. Kneen)
3rd Period
2:16 Orlando R. Olsson 11 (D. Semykin)
17:59 Florida X. Cormier 4 EN (N. Staios)
GOALTENDERS
Florida - Cam Johnson 41 Saves
Orlando - Joe Murdaca, 15 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Florida 21, Orlando 43
Power Plays - Florida 0-2, Orlando 0-5
Shorthanded Goals - Florida 0, Orlando 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Florida 6 (15), Orlando 3 (9)
NEWS AND NOTES
The Everblades picked up their fifth win over the Solar Bears, most against any one opponent this season. Florida has won four straight contests against Orlando, by a combined score of 23-12. On the year, head coach Brad Ralph's squad holds a 5-2-1-0 advantage over the Solar Bears, including a 2-1-1-0 mark at Amway Center and a 3-1-0-0 tally at Hertz Arena.
Cam Johnson is riding a five-game unbeaten streak, as he sports a 3-0-1-0 mark with one no-decision in his last five starts. With a season-high 41 saves in the victory, Johnson logged his sixth 30-plus save performance of the year. The ECHL All-Star also logged an assist on Xavier Cormier's empty-net goal, the first assist by an Everblade goalie this season.
With an assist on Cole Moberg's first-period goal, Cam Darcy now has team highs with 13 points and 10 assists in seven games played versus Orlando, including eight points in the teams' last three matchups.
Blake Winiecki's second-period goal was his team-leading fourth goal against the Solar Bears this season. Winiecki now has seven goals on the year.
Jake Smith extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Levko Koper's first-period goal. In the Blades' last four games, Smith has one goal and three assists.
In the past three games, the Everblades are a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.
NEXT GAME
The scene shifts from Central Florida to Southwest Florida as the Everblades and Solar Bears will square off on at Hertz Arena on Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.
At Saturday's game, the Everblades will host a special First Responders Night. The Blades and our fans will honor the first responders that work day and night. Blades players will don specialty first responders' jerseys, presented by WestShore OMS Specialists, and roceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We will also have live music at our Saturday Tailgate Party!
Be sure and catch all the action on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or Mixlr at https://everblades.mixlr.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Mariners Win OT Thriller in Front of Sellout Crowd - Maine Mariners
- Indy's Power Play Scores Twice, Iowa Falls, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads' Win Streak Snapped at Twelve Games in 4-1 Loss at Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Stevenson Shuts Out Gladiators in 4-0 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Top Jacksonville 5-2 for Second Win of Florida Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Defeat Their Canadian Rival 5-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Johnson Makes 41 Saves as Everblades Chomp Solar Bears 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Lose out to Lions 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Strong Start Sparks Nailers in 4-2 Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Hop Past Lizard Kings Friday 5-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rabbits Top Jacksonville 5-2 for Second Win of Florida Road Trip - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Fun in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- U.S. Air Force Band, Full Spectrum, to Perform at Military Appreciation Night on January 14 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Rapid City, January 6, 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Lizard Kings, January 6, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wichita, Idaho Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, January 6 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Canadian Rivalry Takes Mary Browns Centre by Storm - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Look for Two-Game Sweep of KC - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Go to Orlando to Start Home-And-Home Set - Florida Everblades
- Alex Fortin & Kevin O'Neil Returned from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Railers in Divisional Clash - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Johnson Makes 41 Saves as Everblades Chomp Solar Bears 5-2
- Blades Go to Orlando to Start Home-And-Home Set
- Everblades Start 2023 with Close Loss to Greenville
- Florida Faces Greenville in First Game of 2023
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for First Responders Night January 7th