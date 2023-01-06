Royals Open Two-Game Series with Railers in Divisional Clash

January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series with the Worcester Railers tonight on the road at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center Arena.

The Royals take on the Railers on the road before returning home on Saturday, January 7th for their first home game of 2023. The game features the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional game which includes appearances by Star Wars characters, youth padawan training classes, Chewbacca voice and costume contests as well as the debut of specialty Star Wars themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Star Wars replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in a live auction post-game auction following the conclusion of the game.

Five dollars from each ticket ordered through one of the links below will go towards that selected local organization which supports families affected by pediatric cancer.

LANEY'S LEGACY - http://fevo.me/laney-royals23

LAUREN'S FOUNDATION - http://fevo.me/lauren-royals23

ELLE'S ANGELS - http://fevo.me/eaf-royals23

See the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 18-9-1 record after defeating Norfolk in their previous game, 5-2, on Wednesday, January 4th. Charlie Gerard (2 G, 2 A) and Trey Bradley (1 G, 3 A) led the Royals with four points each. Gerard scored two goals for his second multi-goal game of the season while Bradley tallied a goal and three assists for his eighth multi-point game of the season. Newton scored a goal and two assists for his team leading ninth multi-point game of the season. Josh Boyko earned his second win in his second start as a Royal to improve to 3-1-1 on the season.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 29-13-5 against Worcester and have won 11 of their last 13 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season. The Royals defeated the Railers in their previous meeting, 6-2, on Wednesday, November 16th which was their first matchup of the season. The Royals have taken three of the last five games played at the DCU Center.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .661 win percentage. The Royals have one game fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (20-8-1-0) and Railers (19-12-1-0) sit atop the North Division and hold first and third place in the Eastern Conference standings respectively. Behind Reading, Maine (16-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (13-15-1-1) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a .393 win percentage while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 5-24-1-1 record.

Worcester stands above Reading by two points with 39 on the season for a (.707 win percentage). The Railers won their previous game in a shootout, 4-3, over the Maine Mariners. The Admirals are 1-5 in their last six games and have dropped four of their last six games at home. Captain/forward Bobby Butler leads the Railers in goals (13) while forwards Quin Ryan and Reece Newkirk tie for the team lead in points, each posting 24 on the season.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the stand alone game in Norfolk:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 3 A)

Captain Garrett McFadden is on a three-game point streak (3 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Forward Trey Bradley is on a two-game point streak (2 G, 4 A)

Forward Max Newton is on a two-game point streak (2 G, 2 A)

Milestones:

Forward Charlie Gerard matched his single game multi-point career high of four-points (2 G, 2 A) for the second time in his professional career

Also earned his 75th point of his professional career

Forward Trey Bradley matched his single game multi-point career high of four-points (1 G, 3 A) for the third time in his professional career

Forward Max Newton matched his single game multi-point career high of three points (1 G, 2 A) for the fourth time in his professional career

Captain Garrett McFadden earned his 25th ECHL career point in his 50th ECHL career game

Defenseman Mike Chen skated in his 100th ECHL career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 12th in the league in points (31)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for second in goals (15) and is third in points.

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for 15th om the league in points (30)

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.