Growlers Lose out to Lions 5-3
January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers started the calendar year with a 5-3 defeat against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Colin Bilek fired one past Luke Cavallin for Trois-Rivières to put the visitors ahead 4-3 with 14:15 left in regulation before Matthew Barron sealed the Lions win with a late empty netter to make it a 5-3 final. Zach O'Brien had three points (2G, 1A) in a losing effort.
These two teams face off once again tomorrow night at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. TR - C. Montminy
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. TR - M. Brodeur
