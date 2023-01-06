Growlers Lose out to Lions 5-3

The Newfoundland Growlers started the calendar year with a 5-3 defeat against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Colin Bilek fired one past Luke Cavallin for Trois-Rivières to put the visitors ahead 4-3 with 14:15 left in regulation before Matthew Barron sealed the Lions win with a late empty netter to make it a 5-3 final. Zach O'Brien had three points (2G, 1A) in a losing effort.

These two teams face off once again tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. TR - C. Montminy

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. TR - M. Brodeur

