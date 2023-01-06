Wichita, Idaho Round Two Tonight

Wichita Thunder face off with the Idaho Steelheads

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, hosts Idaho tonight at 7:05 p.m. for the second time this week.

The Steelheads took the first meeting on Wednesday night, winning 5-3. The Thunder cut the lead to one in the third, but couldn't find the equalizer.

With the victory, Idaho extended its winning streak to 12 games. The Steelheads leads the Mountain Division with 53 points. Wichita remains in second with 38. All-time, Wichita is 11-9-4 against Idaho and 8-4-2 at home against the Steelheads.

Head Coach Bruce Ramsay hit one of two big milestones this week. He coached in his 1,000th game on Wednesday night. Ramsay is eight wins away from reaching 500 as a pro coach.

Michal Stinil added two more points on Wednesday night. Since November 27, he has recorded at least two points in 13 of his last 15 games. He has two points in seven-straight outings. Stinil is second in the league with 25 assists and tied for second with Brayden Watts with 40 points.

Quinn Preston added three points on Wednesday night to extend his point-streak to 13 games. He tallied two power play goals and added an assist. The former Ohio State product has three points in two of his last four games and at least two points in four-straight.

Brayden Watts had a pair of assists on Wednesday night, giving him 40 points on the season. He needs six points to equal his career-high from last year when he recorded 46 points (13g, 33a) in 52 games. Watts has two points in four-straight games and points in his last 10.

Chris McKay helped Wichita get back into the game on Wednesday. He recorded his first goal of the season and fifth of his career. The second-year defenseman has seven points (1g, 6a) in 18 games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1257) and second in saves (692)...Cole MacDonald has points in seven-straight and assists in his last four...Timur Ibragimov has points in three of his last four...Billy Constantinou has points in three of his last four games...Mark Liwiski is fourth for rookies with 59 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-7-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

IDAHO NOTES - Adam Scheel was named Goalie of the Week last week and Remi Poirier was named Goalie of the Month for December...Ryan Dmowski is tied for eighth in the league with 35 points...Jordan Kawaguchi is tied for third in goals (17)...Patrick Kudla is tied for fourth with 23 assists and fifth in power play assists (12)...Remi Poirier (1.99) and Adam Scheel (1.92) are first and second in goals-against average...

