Steelheads' Win Streak Snapped at Twelve Games in 4-1 Loss at Wichita
January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (26-4-0-1, 53pts) fell by a final score of 4-1 to the Wichita Thunder (19-11-2-0, 40pts) Friday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in front of 4,534 fans. The Steelheads and Thunder will wrap up their three-game series in Wichita for a 6:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop.
Brayden Watts (1-3-4) scored the only goal of the first period which came on the power-play about halfway through the frame. Shots were 15-13 in favor the Steelheads but it was Wichita on top 1-0 through 20 minutes. Wichita increased their lead to 2-0 early in the second period cashing in on their second man advantage goal of the night thanks to Jay Dickman (2-0-2). Ryan Dmowski was awarded a penalty shot with at 8:58 but was unable to convert. Idaho would finally get on the scoreboard thanks to Justin Misiak (1-0-1) with just 58 seconds left in the middle stanza. Wichita lead 2-1 through 40 minutes of play as shots were doubled up 16-8 in favor of Idaho in the frame. Michal Stinil (1-1-2) found the back of the net on a breakaway to make it 3-1 with a few minutes to play followed by an empty-net goal by Dickman. Strauss Mann made 41 saves on 42 shots for the win while Adam Scheel received the loss making 24 saves on 27 shots.
SCORING
- 1st, 10:13| 1-0 WIC PP GOAL: Michael Stinil from the top of the right circle fed Brayden Watts diagonally below the right dot. Watts would bury a one-timer past Adam Scheel.
- 2nd, 2:56 | 2-0 WIC PP GOAL: Jay Dickman attacked on the far side of the goal line and was able to beat Scheel far side.
- 2nd, 19:02 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Matt Register from the left point sent a pass for Ryan Dmowksi at the top of the right circle. Dmowski snapped a wrist shot off that was tipped in front by Justin Misiak past Strauss Mann.
- 3rd, 15:46 | 3-1 WIC GOAL: Michal Stinil got behind the blue line and received a stretch pass which sent him in one on one against Scheel. Stinil went forehand backhand through the legs of Scheel.
- 3rd, 17:53 | 4-1 WIC GOAL: Back deep in his own zone Jay Dickman fired at the mept-net.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Strauss Mann
2) Brayden Watts
3) Jay Dickman
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished the 0-for-2 on power-play while Wichita was 2-for-4.
- Idaho outshot Wichita 42-28
- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Colton Kehler (INJ), Nick Canade (SICK), and Wade Muprhy (SICK) did not play for Idaho.
- Idaho is 13-7-5 all-time vs. Wichita and 5-5-4 in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.
- Ryan Dmowski and Matt Register recorded assists.
- Matt Register led all skaters with eight shots on net.
- Idaho's win streak came to a close at 12 games dating back to December 9.
