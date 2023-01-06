ECHL Transactions - January 6

January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 6, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG

Allen:

Add Grant Hebert, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F traded to Florida

Florida:

Add Michael Faraj, G added as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Hartford

Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Tim Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Orlando:

Add Clark Hiebert, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F placed on reserve

Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Hershey

Add Alexander Fortin, F assigned by Hershey

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)

Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Blake McLaughlin, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Luke Santerno, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from reserve

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

