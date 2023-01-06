ECHL Transactions - January 6
January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 6, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG
Allen:
Add Grant Hebert, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F traded to Florida
Florida:
Add Michael Faraj, G added as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Hartford
Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Tim Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Orlando:
Add Clark Hiebert, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F placed on reserve
Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Hershey
Add Alexander Fortin, F assigned by Hershey
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)
Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Toledo:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Blake McLaughlin, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Luke Santerno, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from reserve
Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve
